Police chopper called to help stop suspected drugs car on the M55

The police helicopter was called out to help stop a car suspected of moving drugs around the county.

The silver Vauxhall was searched by officers this afternoon, who said they 'found nothing on this occasion'.

A picture was uploaded to social media by the Road Policing Unit's Twitter account, and showed the car with its doors open with two police cars in the background.

It was stopped using Tactical Pursuit And Containment (TPAC) tactics on the M55 motorway, the force said, though it was unclear where the picture was taken.

The helicopter was scrambled at around 4pm from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) base in Barton.

The service said the car was stopped before the chopper arrived however.