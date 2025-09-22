Lancashire Police make arrests at Charnock Richard Services after 30 mile police chase along M6 and M55

Police arrested three men after a 30 mile chase along the M55 and M6 motorways.

Last Thursday, officers received a report of a high value theft from a Boots store in Blackpool.

Officers from the force Specialist Operations Team tracked a black Ford Focus which was suspected of being involved to Central Car Park in the resort.

A pursuit followed onto the M55 and then M6, with the vehicle brought to a safe stop at Charnock Richard Services, near Chorley.

A pursuit followed onto the M55 and then M6, with the vehicle brought to a safe stop at Charnock Richard Services, near Chorley.

When searching the car, officers found six bottles of aftershave worth approximately £900.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and have since been charged with these offences.

They are Florin Macovei, 21, of Bright Street, Blackpool, Daniel Baiculescu,18, of Farndale Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Alex Bahica, 22, of Gowland Avenue, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

They were remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Friday (September 19).

