Police charge woman (34) with attempted robbery and possession of imitation firearm after staff threatened at Co-op store in Colne
Police have charged a woman with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm in Colne.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
Police were called at around 8.06am yesterday (September 9th) to the Co-op store in Market Street to a report that staff had been threatened. Officers later arrested Scout Bolton following an investigation.
Bolton (34) of Walton Street, Colne, has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.