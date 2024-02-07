Police charge Blackpool and East Lancashire men in connection to disorder that led to death of football fan Tony Johnson
Mr Johnson (55) from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury after being assaulted outside the Manchester pub at approximately 7pm on Saturday March 4th last year, following a football match between Blackpool and Burnley earlier that day. Very sadly, he died later in hospital.
Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, officers today (7th February) charged Jake Balmforth (34) of Tarvin Close, Burnley, with the manslaughter of Mr Johnson.
Nine men have been charged in relation to the disorder that led to Mr Johnson being assaulted.
John Oswell (49) of Royal Avenue, Blackpool, Jonothan Lines (31) of Millington Avenue, Blackpool, Reece Hutchinson (19) of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, and Callum Howarth (29) of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool, are charged with affray.
Nicholas Schofield (31) of Langroyd Road, Colne, John Whiteside (46) of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne, Jason Tattersall (19) of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley, Joshua Ashton (19) of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley, and Zak Bailey (19) of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne, are charged with affray.
All 10 men have been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 13th.