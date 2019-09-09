Police charge 21-year-old man with burglary after spate of break-ins in Longton and Walmer Bridge

Have your say

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of burglaries in South Ribble.

The man was arrested in Preston yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 8) on suspicion of burglary after a series of break-ins in Longton and Walmer Bridge.

Police said he has been charged with four counts of burglary and six other linked offences.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later this morning.

We will provide an update on the outcome of the court hearing later this morning.