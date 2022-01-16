Police call for witnesses after Preston motorcyclist dies following collision
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died following a collision in St Michael’s yesterday (January 15.)
Officers were called to Garstang Road at 1.30pm yesterday to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a Husqvarna 701 Supermoto motorbike.
The rider, a man in his 40s from Preston, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operation, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are first and foremost with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are now investigating the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to contact the police.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0716 of January 15, 2022.
