Police attacked in Preston with fireworks

Police have been attacked by fireworks and eggs during this evening's Bonfire Night celebrations in Preston.

Preston Police say they had fireworks and eggs thrown at their vehicle on New Hall Lane earlier this evening.

In a statement the force said: "Driving down New hall lane Preston,this evening and we unfortunatley had an egg launched at the police vehicle along with multiple fireworks. All this whilst driving along the road.

"This is dangerous behaviour and could put people and other road users at risk! don't do it!"