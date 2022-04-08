The Shuttleworth College teacher was arrested this week.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child under 16.

"He has been released on bail.”

A Shuttleworth College teacher has been arrested on suspicion of activity with someone under 16