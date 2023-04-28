News you can trust since 1886
Police arrest a man after a kitchen sink and tap are stolen from a Preston home

Preston Police say they have arrested a man after a kitchen sink and a tap were stolen from a property in Preston this morning.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

Police were called to a house on Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble just before 7am to reports of an ongoing burglary.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man carrying the items away on a bicycle. After a search, he was found to be carrying a Stanley blade.

The 43-year-old from Preston is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A 47-year-old Preston man has been arrested after a kitchen sink and a tap were stolen from a property in Preston on April 28.A 47-year-old Preston man has been arrested after a kitchen sink and a tap were stolen from a property in Preston on April 28.
