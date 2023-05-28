News you can trust since 1886
Police appealing for information about missing Burnley female with Preston links

Police are appealing for information about a missing Burnley female.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th May 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Danika is currently missing from home and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen at Rakehead Recreational Ground, Burnley. She is described as 5ft2 tall , of slim build, fake tanned, with long dark hair worn half up half down. When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, black crop top, a belt with a gold buckle and white trainers.

Danika is known to have links to Preston, Burnley and Blackburn.

Danika, of Burnley, is missing from home.
If you have any information that could help the police find Danika, please contact 101 quoting LC-20230528-0058.