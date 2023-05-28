Police appealing for information about missing Burnley female with Preston links
Police are appealing for information about a missing Burnley female.
By Laura Longworth
Published 28th May 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Danika is currently missing from home and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She was last seen at Rakehead Recreational Ground, Burnley. She is described as 5ft2 tall , of slim build, fake tanned, with long dark hair worn half up half down. When she was last seen she was wearing black shorts, black crop top, a belt with a gold buckle and white trainers.
Danika is known to have links to Preston, Burnley and Blackburn.
If you have any information that could help the police find Danika, please contact 101 quoting LC-20230528-0058.