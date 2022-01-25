Police appeal to identify men in CCTV images in connection to violence at Burnley match

Do you recognise any of these men police are keen to trace in connection to violence at a Burnley match last year?

On Saturday, September 18th, fans clashed in the cricket field stand at Turf Moor during a Premier League match.

Supporters from the two teams were segregated, but items including bottles and wooden seats, were thrown across the line. No injuries were reported by fans, though a steward reported being hit.

PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: “We are now asking for the public’s help to identify the men in the images – all believed to be Arsenal fans – as part of our inquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Since September our investigation into the disorder between Burnley and Arsenal fans has been very much ongoing.

“We appealed for information to identify 11 Burnley fans in November and now have further CCTV stills of 14 men – all Arsenal fans – who we wish to speak to.

“The disorder at the end of the match was unacceptable and it was pure luck no-one was seriously harmed.

“I would encourage anyone with information about those pictured to speak to police immediately.”