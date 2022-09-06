News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to find motorbike stolen from Lancaster's Ridge estate

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a stolen motorbike.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:56 pm

The motorbike (which is pictured) has an orange and black KTM frame with a KTX 200 engine.

It was stolen from the Ridge area of Lancaster on August 29 during the early hours between 12.30am and 2.30am.

If you have any information regarding this motorbike please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20220829-0291 or email PC 8794 direct at: [email protected]

This motorbike was stolen from the Ridge estate on August 29. Picture from Lancaster Area Police.

Most Popular

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always dial 999.