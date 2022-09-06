Police appeal to find motorbike stolen from Lancaster's Ridge estate

The motorbike (which is pictured) has an orange and black KTM frame with a KTX 200 engine.

It was stolen from the Ridge area of Lancaster on August 29 during the early hours between 12.30am and 2.30am.

If you have any information regarding this motorbike please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20220829-0291 or email PC 8794 direct at: [email protected]

This motorbike was stolen from the Ridge estate on August 29. Picture from Lancaster Area Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.