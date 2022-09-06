Police appeal to find motorbike stolen from Lancaster's Ridge estate
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a stolen motorbike.
By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:56 pm
The motorbike (which is pictured) has an orange and black KTM frame with a KTX 200 engine.
It was stolen from the Ridge area of Lancaster on August 29 during the early hours between 12.30am and 2.30am.
If you have any information regarding this motorbike please ring 101 quoting log number LC-20220829-0291 or email PC 8794 direct at: [email protected]
Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
In an emergency always dial 999.