Police appeal to find Morecambe man for failing to appear at court and recall to prison

Have you seen Gareth Richards?

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 12:40 pm

He has links to Morecambe.

Gareth, 24, is wanted after failing to appear at magistrates court in December for assault and is also wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is five feet nine inches tall.

Gareth Richards is wanted by police after failing to appear at court and recall to prison. Picture from Lancashire Police.

His last known address is Marlborough Road in Morecambe.

If you see him or know where he might be please email [email protected]