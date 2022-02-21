Police appeal to find Morecambe man for failing to appear at court and recall to prison

He has links to Morecambe.

Gareth, 24, is wanted after failing to appear at magistrates court in December for assault and is also wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white with short brown hair and blue eyes. He is five feet nine inches tall.

Gareth Richards is wanted by police after failing to appear at court and recall to prison. Picture from Lancashire Police.

His last known address is Marlborough Road in Morecambe.