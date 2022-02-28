Police appeal to find man in connection with assault in Morecambe

Have you seen Joseph Birch?

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:01 am

Police want to speak to him after an assault in Marine Road Morecambe on Saturday (February 26) where a man in his 40s was punched to the floor and punched and kicked while he lay on the ground.

Birch, 42, is white, five feet four inches, bald and stocky.

He has links to Morecambe, Bury, Salford, Rochdale, and Blackpool.

Police want to speak to Joseph Birch in connection with an assault in Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call 101 quoting log 271 of February 26 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively email [email protected]