Police appeal to find man in connection to sneak thefts from tills at two Ribble Valley shops

Police would like to speak to him in connection to two incidents which they believe could be related.

Two businesses in Longridge have reported similar incidents where a male enters the premises, either early in the morning or late at night when there might be only one member of staff working.

The male is asking for items that aren’t on the shelves but might be in the back and when the staff member is distracted and away from the till, the male has reached over the counter, and taken cash before making his getaway.

Police are keen to trace this man in connection to two sneak tills from shop premises in Longridge

If you have any information about who this male, please get in touch with police, by calling 101 and quoting log LC-20210919-1726 or emailing [email protected]