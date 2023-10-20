Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called by the ambulance service to Cow Lane, to reports of a serious assault at around 7am on Sunday, October 8th.

A man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with severe head injuries, where he remains. Officers are now appealing for help to find

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron ​Leach who is ( 24) and described as being five feet, eight inches tall with short, light-coloured hair. He has a full ginger beard / stubble and blue eyes. ​He has links to a number of areas in Burnley, including the town centre, Turf Moor / Brunshaw, Gannow, Coal Clough and Lowerhouse / Ightenhill areas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have made an urgent appeal to find Cameron Leach who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Burnley that left the victim with ‘life changing’ injuries.

​DC Matthew Walne, of East CID said: “This assault has left a man with some very serious injuries, that will impact his life.

​“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leach, we urge you to get in touch. Likewise, if you see Leach, do not approach him, but instead contact us on 999.

​“We are also appealing for witnesses, CCTV or Dashcam footage of this incident. If you saw anything that you think may aid our investigation, please contact us.”