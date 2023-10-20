Police appeal to find man after serious assault in Cow Lane in Burnley leaves victim with ‘life changing’ injuries
Police were called by the ambulance service to Cow Lane, to reports of a serious assault at around 7am on Sunday, October 8th.
A man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with severe head injuries, where he remains. Officers are now appealing for help to find
Cameron Leach who is ( 24) and described as being five feet, eight inches tall with short, light-coloured hair. He has a full ginger beard / stubble and blue eyes. He has links to a number of areas in Burnley, including the town centre, Turf Moor / Brunshaw, Gannow, Coal Clough and Lowerhouse / Ightenhill areas.
DC Matthew Walne, of East CID said: “This assault has left a man with some very serious injuries, that will impact his life.
“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leach, we urge you to get in touch. Likewise, if you see Leach, do not approach him, but instead contact us on 999.
“We are also appealing for witnesses, CCTV or Dashcam footage of this incident. If you saw anything that you think may aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Information, CCTV, dashcam or witnesses are asked to contact 101 or [email protected] quoting log 0368 of October 8 2023. Forimmediate sightings ring 999.