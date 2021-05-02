Police appeal over assault claims at Preston train station
Police are looking to identify three females who may have witnessed or been victims of an alleged assault outside Preston train station yesterday evening.
Sunday, 2nd May 2021, 12:12 pm
The incident occurred at 8.45pm on Saturday May 1, police say,
A spokesman for Preston Police said: "From information received we believe that these females have not only witnessed an incident leading to a male being arrested but may also be victims of assault themselves.
"If you are one of these females or know who they may be please contact PC Harper by email [email protected] or call 101 quoting LC-20210501-1541."