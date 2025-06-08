Police appeal for witnesses following serious M6 collision near Leyland
At 6:23pm on Saturday 7th June, officers were called a collision on the southbound exit slip road at Junction 28 of the M6 at Leyland.
They discovered a motorcyclist, a man in his 20's, who had sustained serious injuries after his blue Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle collided with the crash barrier.
Lancashire Police, said: “He remains in hospital at this time in a serious but stable condition. There are not believed to be any other vehicles involved. If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us.”
You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1085 of 7th June or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]