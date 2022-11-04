Police appeal for witnesses following report of rape in Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam or doorbell footage following a report of a rape in Lancaster.
Police were called on Monday October 31 to a report that a woman had been raped outdoors around the Bowerham Road, Ulster Road area between 10pm-10.30pm.
An investigation is underway, and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Insp Adie Knowles, of Lancashire Police, said: ‘We are appealing for anybody who may have been in the area between 10pm – 10.30pm to get in contact with us. Did you see anything suspicious? If you have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please review it and contact us if you have any information which could help our investigation.’
The offender is described as a white male in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark zip-up jacket and dark jeans.
Call 101, quoting log number 1637 of October 31.
Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.