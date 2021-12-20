Police appeal for witnesses after car chase ends on Morecambe cycle track

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car chase ended on a cycle track in Morecambe.

Police said the incident happened at 11.05am on Friday, December 17.

A vehicle that failed to stop for officers drove onto the cycle track during a pursuit near to the Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Morecambe, almost colliding with innocent members of the public.