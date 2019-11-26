Police appeal for Preston man believed to be missing with his dog

Have your say

Police are appealing for help locating John Rigby, 37, from Preston who was last seen at around 1pm yesterday (November 25)

John Rigby, 37, was last seen at around 1pm yesterday (Monday) on Alston Road with his dog - a Jack Russell named Pip. He was wearing dark clothing.

He is being described as being 6ft tall and of slim build. He has a shaved head and is clean shaven.

Aside from Preston, John also has links to Longridge.

If you have seen John or a man matching his description please call 101 quoting log number LC-20191125-1306.

For immediate sightings please dial 999.