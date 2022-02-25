Police appeal for information after man assaulted in street robbery in Morecambe

A man in his forties was at the junction of West End Road and Clarendon Road when he was approached by two men.

The men attacked the victim, assaulting him and taking his wallet, cash and phone from his pocket.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to head, nose and rib injuries.

Police are appealing for information after a street robbery in Morecambe.

Det Con Peter Bennett, of Lancaster CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time and witnessed the incident, or saw two men either acting suspiciously or running away.

“With the victim being approached from behind, he was not able to give any descriptions.

“We realise this robbery was some time ago, but we hope it will jog someone’s memory and help us solve this crime.”

The robbery happened at 10.45pm on November 4, 2021.