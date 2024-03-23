Police appeal for info of Chorley man in connection to wounding, threats to kill & criminal damage in Preston
Lancashire Police have appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of a man with whom they want to speak following a number of offences.
Police are searching for Anthony Higgins of Chorley, who is described as being 5ft 8 with short brown hair and scars on his forehead and chin.
"We want to speak to him in connection with offences of section 18 wounding, threats to kill and criminal damage in Preston," read a police statement regarding Higgins, who also has links to Weymouth, Dorset. "If you see Higgins, we ask that you report the sighting to police and not approach him."
Please contact 101 – log 1438 of 20th March 2024.