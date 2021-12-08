Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage after Morecambe shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in Morecambe are continuing to appeal for information, including asking for CCTV and dashboard mounted camera footage.
Police were called at 5.56pm on November 15 to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street.
Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.
Following an investigation two men were charged with attempted murder by police. Six people, arrested in connection with the incident, were released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who might have any footage showing what happened.
Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of Lancashire Police, said: “While we have charged two men this is very much a live investigation and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.
“Thankfully offences of this nature are rare and we would like to reassure the public we have a number of detectives dedicated to the investigation and we have increased patrols in the area.
“We would be particularly interested in whether anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage from the Skipton Street area around the time of the offence. You can do this by going hereAnyone with any information in relation to this offence should call 101 and quote log reference number 1181 of November 15. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.