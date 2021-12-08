Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage after Morecambe shooting

Police were called at 5.56pm on November 15 to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street.

Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.

Following an investigation two men were charged with attempted murder by police. Six people, arrested in connection with the incident, were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage after Morecambe shooting.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who might have any footage showing what happened.

Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of Lancashire Police, said: “While we have charged two men this is very much a live investigation and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“Thankfully offences of this nature are rare and we would like to reassure the public we have a number of detectives dedicated to the investigation and we have increased patrols in the area.