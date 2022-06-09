Police appeal after woman suffers head injury in Lancaster assault

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking in the vicinity of the Lune Millennium Bridge/underpass by Greyhound Bridge Road and Lune Street at around 10.30pm yesterday (June 8 ) when she was assaulted.

She is currently in hospital with a serious head injury. No arrest has been made.

There is no description of her attacker at this stage and enquiries are very much ongoing.

Police are appealing for information and footage after a woman was assaulted in Lancaster.

As part of those enquiries, police are now asking for anybody who saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area last night or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation to contact the police as soon as possible.

DI Steve Hallam, of West Division, said: “This incident has left a woman with a very serious head injury and we are working to establish a full picture of what occurred.

“As part of those enquiries, we are asking anybody with information or footage which would assist our investigation to make contact with us.

“I know this incident will cause the public a degree of concern. As a precaution we have increased reassurance patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1563 of June 8, 2002.

Upload footage directly to police here

Call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information on 0800 555 111.