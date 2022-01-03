Police appeal after three distinctive bikes stolen in Burnley house raid

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the whereabouts of the missing bikes, which are a Nuke Proof Mega in green; Scott Gambler Downhill in black and green and a Mondraker Foxy in blue.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are currently investigating a burglary in the Montgomery Grove area of Burnley which was committed overnight between January 2nd and 3rd.

"Three distinctive bikes were stolen during that burglary so we are asking for your help in locating these and identifying those responsible. Please have a look at the images below and if you have any information that you believe could assist us, please contact PC Kelly via e-mail on [email protected]."