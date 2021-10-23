Police appeal after reports of sexual assault in Poulton last night

Police have cordoned off an area of the Jean Stansfield Memorial Park in Poulton

In a statement on social media, Lancashire Police stated: "We received a report of a sexual assault in Jean Stansfield Memorial Park, Vicarage Road, Poulton, when a group of four or five men followed the victim before one man carried out the attack."

The incident is said to have occurred at 10.40pm last night.

Today the park and part of Poulton town centre remained cordoned off, with a strong police presence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a large police presence in Poulton today