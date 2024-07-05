Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after audacious burglars smashed their way into several industrial units in Burnley using a sledgehammer.

The raid happened on Wednesday (July 3rd) between midnight and 2am. Five offenders entered the grounds of Sparta Vulcan Works, on Accrington Road, and proceeded to break into several units.