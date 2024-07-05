Police appeal after raiders use sledgehammer to break into five industrial units at Sparta Vulcan Works in Burnley's Accrington Road
Police are appealing for information after audacious burglars smashed their way into several industrial units in Burnley using a sledgehammer.
The raid happened on Wednesday (July 3rd) between midnight and 2am. Five offenders entered the grounds of Sparta Vulcan Works, on Accrington Road, and proceeded to break into several units.
The suspects entered the grounds via the railway tracks and used an angle grinder to cut through the metal fencing. If anyone has information about this they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting police log number LC-20240703-0089.