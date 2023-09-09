News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Police appeal after off road bikers cause £700 worth of damage to course at Nelson Golf Club

This shocking image shows the £700 worth of damage off road bikers caused at a golf club.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The vandalism happened at Nelson Golf Club following a similar incident at Burnley Rugby Club in Holden Road.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police is now appealing for information to help catch the culprits. He said: “Let's be clear this not acceptable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are seeing an increase in asb with regards off road bike and any information, including names, please get in touch. It would be brilliant to find the offenders for these incidents.”

Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact PC Matt at [email protected] or ring 07816 214 612.