The vandalism happened at Nelson Golf Club following a similar incident at Burnley Rugby Club in Holden Road.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police is now appealing for information to help catch the culprits. He said: “Let's be clear this not acceptable.

"We are seeing an increase in asb with regards off road bike and any information, including names, please get in touch. It would be brilliant to find the offenders for these incidents.”

