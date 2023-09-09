Police appeal after off road bikers cause £700 worth of damage to course at Nelson Golf Club
The vandalism happened at Nelson Golf Club following a similar incident at Burnley Rugby Club in Holden Road.
A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police is now appealing for information to help catch the culprits. He said: “Let's be clear this not acceptable.
"We are seeing an increase in asb with regards off road bike and any information, including names, please get in touch. It would be brilliant to find the offenders for these incidents.”
Anyone who can help with information is asked to contact PC Matt at [email protected] or ring 07816 214 612.