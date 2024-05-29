Police appeal after man threatened with knife and axe in robbery in Salthill Road in Clitheroe

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th May 2024, 15:28 BST
Police want to speak to two people in connection to a robbery in Clitheroe where a man was threatened with an axe and a knife.

Police received a report at around 1-50pm on Monday, April 29th, of a robbery on a grassed area, through a ginnel accessed via Salthill Road. A man was approached by three people and was threatened with what is described as a knife, and a small axe. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen. A man in his 20s suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have now released this moving footage of two people in a bid to identify them. A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “We appreciate this isn’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise the people in it, please get in touch.”

If you have any information or footage that could assist police with their inquiries, please contact them on 101 quoting log 0658 of April 29.