Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police want to speak to two people in connection to a robbery in Clitheroe where a man was threatened with an axe and a knife.

Police received a report at around 1-50pm on Monday, April 29th, of a robbery on a grassed area, through a ginnel accessed via Salthill Road. A man was approached by three people and was threatened with what is described as a knife, and a small axe. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen. A man in his 20s suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have now released this moving footage of two people in a bid to identify them. A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “We appreciate this isn’t of the highest quality, but if you do recognise the people in it, please get in touch.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...