Police appeal after man seriously injured in collision with car
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured following a collision in east Lancashire.
Officers were called around 6pm on Saturday, June 26 to a report a Renault Clio had collided with a pedestrian in Pole Lane, Darwen.
Emergency services found at the scene a 44-year-old man from Darwen who was suffering from serious head, chest, abdomen and leg injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Renault, a 24-year-old man from Blackburn, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He is in custody.
Issuing the appeal for information, police urged any witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “An investigation is underway following a road traffic collision in Darwen.
“A man has been left with serious injuries and we want to establish exactly what has happened.
“While we have made an arrest I would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who saw what the collision, to come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1214 of June 26.
