Police appeal after cruel robber steals boy's bike in Preston

Have your say

Police in Preston are appealing for information after a boy was robbed of his bicycle in the city.

The incident occurred on Tuesday July 23, at around 4.20pm, when the victim was cycling on Butler Street car park.

A male offender pushed him off his bike and cycled away, possibly towards Friargate.

The suspect is described as around 15-years-old, skinny, with black hair and a slight moustache.

He was wearing black baggy trousers and a jacket and police believe he may have been with another teenage boy and girl.

A Preston Police spoksman said: "We have carried out a number of enquiries to trace the offender, including CCTV enquiries, but are now appealing for any witnesses for this incident."

Any information can be passed to the officer in the case by e-mailing 8528@lancashire.pnn.police.uk