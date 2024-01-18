News you can trust since 1886
Air ambulance called to Clayton-le-Woods after incident near Manor Road Primary School

The air ambulance was called out to assist with the emergency.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:11 GMT
A man was rushed to hospital after he was found unresponsive in Clayton-le-Woods yesterday (Wednesday, January 17).

At 9.42am, police received an urgent concern for welfare call and swiftly made their way to a home in Oak Croft, a quiet cul-de-sac near Manor Road Primary School.

Emergency services at the scene after a man was found unresponsive at a home in Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods on Wednesday morning (January 17)Emergency services at the scene after a man was found unresponsive at a home in Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods on Wednesday morning (January 17)
An ambulance blue-lighted its way to the scene while the air ambulance was also called out, landing in the school grounds.

Lancashire Police said a man inside the address was taken to hospital by road. He remains in a serious condition, said the force.

The air ambulance was called to the incident in Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, landing nearby in the grounds of Manor Road Primary SchoolThe air ambulance was called to the incident in Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, landing nearby in the grounds of Manor Road Primary School
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a concern for welfare at 9.42am yesterday (January 17) on Oak Croft in Chorley.

"A man was found unresponsive and was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition."

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: "The patient was taken to hospital by road.

"The ambulance crew was assisted by a critical care air ambulance crew and a paramedic responding in a response vehicle." The North West Air Ambulance charity confirmed one of its crews attended the incident.

