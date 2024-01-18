Air ambulance called to Clayton-le-Woods after incident near Manor Road Primary School
The air ambulance was called out to assist with the emergency.
A man was rushed to hospital after he was found unresponsive in Clayton-le-Woods yesterday (Wednesday, January 17).
At 9.42am, police received an urgent concern for welfare call and swiftly made their way to a home in Oak Croft, a quiet cul-de-sac near Manor Road Primary School.
An ambulance blue-lighted its way to the scene while the air ambulance was also called out, landing in the school grounds.
Lancashire Police said a man inside the address was taken to hospital by road. He remains in a serious condition, said the force.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a concern for welfare at 9.42am yesterday (January 17) on Oak Croft in Chorley.
"A man was found unresponsive and was taken to hospital, where he remains in serious condition."
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service added: "The patient was taken to hospital by road.
"The ambulance crew was assisted by a critical care air ambulance crew and a paramedic responding in a response vehicle." The North West Air Ambulance charity confirmed one of its crews attended the incident.