Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden announces Leyland Police Station's front counter is reopening

Today it has been announced that Leyland Police Station’s front counter is set to reopen on Monday November 1, making it easier for South Ribble residents to access officers in person when they need them.

With the station operating from 9am – 1pm Monday to Friday, this announcement is part of the Commissioner’s drive to improve public confidence that Lancashire Constabulary will be there when people need them, whilst also proactively tackling crime.

Speaking at Leyland Police Station, Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden reiterated his commitment to policing operating in, and representing the community it serves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner announced Leyland's front counter will reopen.

He said: “I am delighted we have been able to reopen Leyland Police Station to the public, ensuring that the people of South Ribble once again have access to an open front counter in the borough. Both before and after I was elected, residents have told me how much they missed this service and thanks to support from the Chief Constable, I am pleased we have been able to make this significant change, building on the reopening of Clitheroe front counter in September.

“I firmly believe this is how policing in Lancashire should be, part of the community that officers work tirelessly to protect. We still have a lot of work to do to better manage non-crime demand, further improve how we engage with the people of Lancashire and get officers recruited through the Government’s uplift programme out onto our streets and making our communities safer.

“However, announcements like this show we are delivering on the priorities of the people of Lancashire when it comes to policing in the county and making sure people feel safe. This is another positive step forward as I lead the fight against crime and work with the Chief Constable to ensure criminals know if they operate in Lancashire, there is nowhere to hide and they will removed from our streets.”

Chief Inspector Chris Abbott from Lancashire Constabulary added: “The service will operate weekdays from 9am-1pm providing an additional way for local residents to contact us to discuss local issues or make a non-urgent crime report.

“Coupled with the significant investment in our force control room, including the launch of a new dedicated online crime reporting team, it should enable the public to access our services more easily.”