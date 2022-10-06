Police alerted by text to man taking drugs on train arriving at Lancaster
A train passenger alerted police via text that a man was taking drugs on a train arriving at Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:50 am
- 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on their Twitter page twenty hours ago: “We received a report yesterday evening via our #TextBTP 61016 number of a male taking drugs on a train arriving at #Lancaster.
"A #StopSearch was conducted and a small amount of cocaine was found.
"The man will now be dealt with for the offence of possession of a controlled drug.”