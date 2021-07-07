Plungington community suffers string of car vandalism incidents
Members of the community in Plungington, Preston, are calling for action after a series of vehicles were damaged or broken into in the area at the weekend.
Several people have shared pictures of damage to cars and vans on the community’s Facebook page.
It is understood one car was vandalised and ransacked on the small car park on Trafford Street.
The owner is appealing for CCTV to be erected.
A woman’s car was “rummaged through” on Lowndes Street on Saturday night, and a car on De Lacy Street had its windows smashed on Friday night.
Pictures were also shared of a Transit van which had had its passenger window smashed and had been ransacked.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.