Plungington community suffers string of car vandalism incidents

Several people have shared pictures of damage to cars and vans on the community’s Facebook page.

It is understood one car was vandalised and ransacked on the small car park on Trafford Street.

The owner is appealing for CCTV to be erected.

Anyone with information about car crime can call 101

A woman’s car was “rummaged through” on Lowndes Street on Saturday night, and a car on De Lacy Street had its windows smashed on Friday night.

Pictures were also shared of a Transit van which had had its passenger window smashed and had been ransacked.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.