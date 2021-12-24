Plea for vandals to leave town's Christmas trees alone

People are being asked to provide help to stop a town's Christmas trees from being vandalised.

Southport firm IllumiDex UK Ltd, has placed 300,000 lights along both sides of the resort's Lord Street.

In the centre of the Town Hall Gardens on Lord Street is an illuminated, 18m high Christmas tree with 30,000 LED pixels creating mesmerising colour changing lights displays.

People urged to help stop vandalism of Southport Christmas trees

Lit-up Christmas trees have also been placed at the Ocean Plaza and Central 12 shopping parks too.

The work has been put in place at huge expense and with the aim of putting a smile on families’ faces while also attracting visitors to Southport, providing a crucial boost for local businesses.

But all three trees have been vandalised in recent daysm.

Workers from family-run firm IllumiDex have been called out repeatedly to fix the damage, at great cost and time to themselves.

They had already been working around the clock to fulfil their orders during November and December, while also repairing damage caused across the town by Storm Arwen.

Now they are asking local people and local businesses for their help to put a stop to the vandalism of the town’s Christmas trees, which were installed for everyone to enjoy.

They have vowed that prosecutions will be brought against anyone found to have caused damage.

IllumiDex director Steve Clayton said: “We have been on call 24/7 over these past few weeks. Work has been non-stop.

“I would say of the last 18 nights we have worked, 14 of those have been either to repair damage caused by Storm Arwen, or to fix vandalism to the three illuminated Christmas trees in Southport.

“We are absolutely sick of it. It is getting beyond a joke.

“These Christmas trees were installed to bring real joy to people after a really difficult few months for everyone.

“You see the reaction from young children when they see the lights on the Christmas trees, and they love them. Then they see us out repairing us and they ask ‘why has someone damaged them’?

“We are asking people to please help us. Please be our eyes and ears and watch out for anyone who might be doing the vandalism.

“If you spot anything, please report it to the police straight away.

“If you know who has been doing this damage, then please report that too, or please let us know of any details.

“Whoever has done this will be thinking they are clever, or they will be showing off. Maybe you have heard someone bragging about what they have done.

“They have caused huge damage, and they perhaps don’t realise the consequences.

“We also appreciate the support of local businesses whose CCTV cameras cover the areas where the attacks have taken place.

“We will prosecute anyone found to be carrying out this damage. The police will be knocking on their door.

“Please help us to put a stop to this mindless vandalism in Southport.”

Most of the attacks have happened during the past week.

Steve said: “We are working hard and doing all we can to make Southport look fantastic. These Christmas trees are there to make people happy. Seeing them being damaged is so wrong.

“We would like people to be vigilant and to tell us or the police straight away if they see anything happening.

“We really want the public to get behind us and help us.

“This damage has got to stop.”