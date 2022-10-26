Plea for CCTV footage after four vehicles stolen from car dealerships on Morecambe’s White Lund Industrial Estate

Police are investigating the high value theft and burglary on White Lund Industrial Estate.

At approximately 12.30am-1.30am on Tuesday, (October 25) two suspects entered two car dealerships on the industrial estate and stole four vehicles.

One vehicle has already been recovered by police in Morecambe, this was a silver Citroen van near Turners field.

White Lund Industrial Estate.

Please can local residents be on the lookout for parked cars that may look out of place in your area.

The outstanding vehicles are – a white Fiesta Base TDCI (a van type vehicle), a light blue Fiesta Zetec, and a white Yamaha motorcycle.

If you are a business owner in White Lund or have CCTV in the area of the industrial estate, please consider reviewing your footage around the time stated above.