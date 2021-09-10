Pilling crash: sentencing of bikers accused of role in Fleetwood man's death delayed on what would have been his birthday

John Rhodes, 42, from Fleetwood, was thrown from his bike on Lancaster Road, Pilling, on October 20 last year and died the next day.

Motorcyclists Jamie Wilding, 39, of Goldsboro Avenue, and Martin Sweeney, 46, of Eversleigh Avenue,Thornton-Cleveleys, were accused of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after it was alleged they had removed a mobile telephone and camera from Mr Rhodes' bike prior to the arrival of police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

They should have been sentenced on Friday - which would have been Mr Rhodes birthday, but Preston Crown Court was told Wilding's pre sentence report was not ready.

The victim's sister and mother were in the public gallery as Judge Richard Archer adjourned the case to October 18 - three days before the first anniversary of Mr Rhodes' death - and told his relatives: "It is a matter of profound regret we are in this position."

(proceeding)