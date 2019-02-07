Pictures: The scene in Ribbleton after body found in Preston

A 25-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

The police have said "A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Preston."

"We were called at 2am today (7 February) to reports of an altercation on Pope Lane, Ribbleton. "

"Emergency services attended and the body of a woman was found at the junction with Village Drive."

"She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

