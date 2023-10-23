Pictures released from Knott End Co-op 'ram raid' as police appeal for witnesses to burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
The photo shows the Black Jeep after it had been used to reverse several times into the Knott End Co Op on Lancaster road on Sunday 22 October.
An appeal for witnesses has been launched by Lancashire Police as they are looking for witnesses, information and dash cam footage.
A police spokesperson said: “Our officers were called at 4.23am today (Sunday 22) to a report that a jeep had been reversed into the front of the shop, causing considerable damage.
"The jeep was reported to have reversed several times into the shop front.
“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has dash cam footage from the Knott End and surrounding area both before and after this incident, are asked to contact police.
“Also, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the last few days, we ask you to get in touch.
“Please call 101, quoting log 0260 of October 21, 2023, or email [email protected].”