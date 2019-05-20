Pervert who yanked towel from Leyland teenager and robbed shopkeeper is jailed

A drunken man yanked a towel from a terrified teenager after managing to get into a house in Leyland.

At the time Paul Hennerly, 29, of Great Shaw Street, Preston, was banned from the estate due to a restraining order, but had been allowed into the house after knocking on a door, and one of the youngsters recognised him.

Preston Crown Court

Preston Crown Court heard he persisted in trying to get into the bathroom, despite being told the young woman was in there having a bath.

READ MORE: Watch the moment a robber holds up a shop worker in Leyland with a makeshift weapon



As the girl's boyfriend tried to stop Hennerly he was slapped.

Prosecuting, Lisa Worsley said the victim, who was looking after a baby at the time, had heard the commotion and came out of the bathroom wrapped in a towel.

As she walked past to go into a bedroom to get changed, Hennerly remarked to her she was 'beautiful'.

He then barged into the bedroom where he forcibly pulled the towel from her, while the baby she was looking after was lying on the bed.

Police were called to the address and he was arrested.

In a separate incident, Hennerly robbed Bargain Booze on Leyland Lane, Leyland on February 23 at 10.30pm, throwing a glass bottle of wine into the shopkeeper's face, which left him with a cut.

He admits sexual assault, assault, robbery, causing actual bodily harm, and criminal damage.

Miss Worsley said Hennerly had entered the shop and began whispering in the ear of a customer the man was serving.

She said: " The defendant grabbed him in a choke like hold. He initially thought they were joking, but he then grabbed six bottles of spirits, before making off without payment.

"He then smashed the door.

"Around 30 seconds later the defendant came back, picked up another bottle and began swinging it, trying to hit him, whilst repeatedly saying 'Give me some fags'.

"The defendant threw the bottle of wine, hitting his cheek and upper lip. He handed him a packet of cigarettes so he would leave.

"He described him as foaming at the mouth and being unsteady."

Hennerly was Tasered during his arrest at around 11.50pm on Slater Lane, after he ran away.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, jailed him for six year and eight months and ordered him to sigh the sex offender's register indefinitely.