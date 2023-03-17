News you can trust since 1886
Pervert who was caught in Hapton horse stables jailed

A pervert who entered horse stables in Hapton with intent to commit a sexual offence has been jailed following a police investigation.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:57 GMT

Police were called around 12-40am on May 16th, last year, by the owner of the stable block to say he had caught a man on his property.

He had been alerted by a sensor that there was a trespasser on his property and when he went to the stables he found defendant Shane Taylor-Waters crouched behind his horse.

When police attended and arrested Taylor-Waters on suspicion of burglary he said the following: “I’m in an unstable situation. I’ve tried getting medication for it. I’m on licence. I have an unusual habit.”

Shane Taylor-Waters pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence
When Taylor-Waters was further arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, he said: “I thought about doing it. Then thought better.”

Taylor-Waters, who has previous conviction for sexual offences involving animals, added: “I went there with the intention of doing it. I went in the stable and sat there for five minutes and didn’t do anything. Then the man came out and caught me.”

Taylor-Waters (42) of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this week.

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an extremely sinister offence. Thankfully Taylor-Waters was interrupted before he could take his worrying behaviour any further.”