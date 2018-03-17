Pervert spared jail over child sex offences

A man who attempted to engage in sexual activity in front of a child has been given a 36-week jail term, suspended for two years.



Dominic Anton Vass, of Lighthurst Lane, Chorley, pleaded guilty to two offences which involve two different 12-year-old children.

He appeared for a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court, which heard the offences happened on July 17 last year.

The 24-year-old defendant was ordered to perform 60 hours of unpaid work by the magistrates’ bench, which ruled the offence was aggravated by the fact there were two separate victims.

He must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Vass was told he had to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement.