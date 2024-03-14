Pervert indecently exposed himself after asking children to stand guard while he peed in Burnley
A man who indecently exposed himself in front of children in Burnley has been jailed.
Alan Mercer asked the girls to stand guard while he went for a wee in the woods close to Lockyer Avenue on Saturday.
Having then told the victims he had finished, they turned around to find the 58-year-old with his trousers around his ankles.
Mercer was arrested on Sunday following CCTV enquiries.
He was charged with exposure on Monday and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Mercer, formerly of Astley Street, Dukinfield, was jailed for 26 weeks.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We do not tolerate behaviour of this nature and we will do everything in our power to identify the offender and put them before the courts."