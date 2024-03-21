Lancashire pervert jailed after engaging in sexual relationship with underage girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
Callum Cox has a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) - a court order issued with a number of conditions and prohibitions.
The 23-year-old told police he did not have a mobile phone or access to the internet and social media during a home compliance visit.
Just ten days later, officers working with Greater Manchester Police discovered Cox had been travelling to the Bury area and engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
Cox was subsequently arrested and a mobile phone was seized.
Specialist officers conducted searches of Cox's mobile phones, where they found that he had intentionally deceived the police.
The registered offender had attempted to pursue multiple relationships with women online, including with a 17-year-old girl.
Cox, of The Grove, Oswaldtwistle, was charged with seven breaches of his SHPO and sex offender notification requirements.
He pleaded guilty to four of the charges and was sentenced to 31 months in prison on Monday.
An application to amend the existing SHPO will be heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court on April 10.
DC Gemma Anderson, of East MOSOVO, said: "Cox is a serious risk to women, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him this week.
"Cox is a registered sex offender with a sexual harm prevention order. He chose to ignore that order, and pursue relationships with not only a number of women, but a 17-year-old girl too.
"If you have been a victim of a crime, please contact us. We will listen to you, we will believe you and we will support you."