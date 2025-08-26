A woman charged with attempted murder after a pub stabbing in Penwortham has appeared in court.

Estelle Whalley, 51, was arrested after a man in his 50s was repeatedly stabbed outside the Black Bull in Pope Lane shortly after 5pm on Saturday (August 23).

Whalley, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, was taken into custody and has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

She appeared before Preston Magistrates on Monday, where the case was sent to the city’s Crown Court for trial. The 51-year-old did not enter a plea for either offence and was remanded in custody.

Whalley will next appear at Preston Crown Court for a 'plea and trial preparation hearing’ on September 22, where the defendant will be asked to formally enter a plea of 'guilty' or 'not guilty' to the charges.

Latest from police

Lancashire Police said the victim and suspect were not known to one another. The injured man was found with a number of wounds and taken to hospital.

The force said his injuries weren’t life-threatening and he has since been discharged.