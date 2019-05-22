A man who possessed indecent images of children has been given six months in jail, suspended for a year, with 180 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas Nathan Hatton, 26, of Greencroft, Penwortham, near Preston, was arrested by officers from the Child Online Protection Agency, acting on intelligence.

Penwortham paedophile gets unpaid work

He later admitted possessing 54 category A images – the most serious in law –with 44 more at category B and 486 at category C.

He also admits making two indecent images deemed category A.

He got a five year sexual harm order at Preston Crown Court, and must attend a treatment programme.