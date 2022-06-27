Police were called to Liverpool Road after reports of an ‘altercation’ between two men outside Lime Bar at around 10.15pm on Saturday (June 25).

Witnesses were left shaken after they saw the pair clash on the street where one of the men was knocked out with a single punch to the face.

The assailant made off from the scene before police arrived, leaving his victim lying on the ground unconscious.

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is under way.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to an altercation in Liverpool Road, Penwortham at about 10.15pm where someone has been punched in the face.

"No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.