Anthony Whitaker, 78, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, October 3) charged with causing death by careless driving.

The pensioner was driving a VW Touran on Shard Bridge, over the River Wyre in Poulton, when he was involved in a crash in June 2022.

Former Isle of Man TT rider Mark Butterworth, from Blackpool, had been riding a 500cc bike at the time. He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died a month later.

